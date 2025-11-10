Avion Express has now launched an investigation. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

A pilot is alleged to have been working as a captain for the Lithuanian wet-lease airline Avion Express last summer - even though he lacked the necessary qualifications.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A pilot is said to have flown as a captain for the Lithuanian airline Avion Express without having the necessary qualifications.

According to "aerotelegraph", he had previously only worked as a co-pilot and falsified his documents.

Avion Express confirmed the case, launched an internal investigation and emphasized that safety and regulations have the highest priority. Show more

The hierarchy in the cockpit is clearly defined: At the top is the captain - his or her instructions are binding. The path to this position is demanding and the requirements are high. But one man is said to have bypassed this path.

According to research by "aerotelegraph", he flew as captain for the Lithuanian wet-lease airline Avion Express at least last summer - even though he apparently lacked the necessary qualifications.

Before that, he was only employed as a co-pilot by Garuda Indonesia. He then allegedly falsified his documents so that he could be employed as a captain at Avion Express.

Airline confirms the incident

Avion Express confirmed the incident at the request of "aerotelegraph". "The company recently became aware of unverified information about his work experience. An internal investigation was immediately launched and is currently ongoing," a spokeswoman explained.

The airline also emphasized that its recruitment procedures comply with all aviation regulations. "Safety and compliance remain our top priorities," it added. Avion Express has not yet provided any further details.

The man also worked for Western European airlines, including in Germany.

