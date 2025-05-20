A Lufthansa Airbus A321 at Munich Airport. Archive image: IMAGO/HOFER

The pilot can't get back into the cockpit after going to the toilet because the co-pilot is unconscious - and the autopilot has the controls: a Swiss pilot classifies this real-life incident at Lufthansa.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pilot on the toilet, co-pilot loses consciousness - the autopilot flies alone: this incident on a Lufthansa aircraft caused a stir.

An expert assesses how likely such a situation is.

Do you always need two people in the cockpit? That's what the Swiss pilot says. Show more

It's the stuff of every air traveler's nightmares: Just as the pilot is going to the toilet, the co-pilot of an A321 suffers a medical emergency.

The autopilot takes over and steers the aircraft automatically for around ten minutes while the co-pilot moves the Airbus controls uncontrollably.

After the pilot regained access to the cockpit, the aircraft made an emergency landing in Madrid on February 17, 2024.

However, the incident, which caused headlines, only became known now: However, it is "very unlikely" that you too will meet such a fate on your next vacation flight, reassures an expert in the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

"Even then, the plane would have flown on"

Thomas Steffen from the Swiss pilots' association Aeropers initially bases his assessment on the high medical requirements of the airlines: In addition to precise initial examinations, there are annual checks. Epilepsy is also a focus here.

If this illness is undetected and has never broken out, but suddenly strikes the co-pilot just when the pilot is relieving himself, such a situation could arise. This did not become extreme because the autopilot continued to fly the Airbus calmly.

"At worst, the co-pilot could have unintentionally switched off the autopilot," Steffen goes even further, "but even then the aircraft would have continued to fly."

The Swiss pilot also explains why it took ten minutes before the pilot was back at the controls.

"The current regulation works"

According to media reports, the pilot tried five times to regain access to the cockpit using a code.

"However, access must be authorized by the pilot in the cockpit for the door to open," Steffen told the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper. An emergency code for such situations then opened the door.

"This Lufthansa case" shows for Steffen "that the current regulation works". Meanwhile, other airlines have introduced the rule that two people must always be in the cockpit.

"We pilots are not opposed to this," says Steffen. Nevertheless, cases like Lufthansa's are due to a "very unlikely combination of factors".

