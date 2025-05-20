Expert classifiesPilot on the loo, co-pilot passed out and the autopilot is steering - what are the chances?
The pilot can't get back into the cockpit after going to the toilet because the co-pilot is unconscious - and the autopilot has the controls: a Swiss pilot classifies this real-life incident at Lufthansa.
However, the incident, which caused headlines, only became known now: However, it is "very unlikely" that you too will meet such a fate on your next vacation flight, reassures an expert in the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.
"Even then, the plane would have flown on"
Thomas Steffen from the Swiss pilots' association Aeropers initially bases his assessment on the high medical requirements of the airlines: In addition to precise initial examinations, there are annual checks. Epilepsy is also a focus here.
If this illness is undetected and has never broken out, but suddenly strikes the co-pilot just when the pilot is relieving himself, such a situation could arise. This did not become extreme because the autopilot continued to fly the Airbus calmly.