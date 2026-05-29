The pilot of a glider crashed in Reichenburg SZ on Thursday afternoon. He died as a result.

The 68-year-old man had taken off in his glider in Schänis GL, according to the Schwyz cantonal police on Friday. He was flying alone. The glider crashed into a forest in the Nöchen area of Reichenburg.

The pilot died before the emergency services arrived on the scene, according to the police statement. He was rescued by Rega and the fire department.

It was not yet clear on Friday afternoon how the fatal accident occurred. Responsibility for further investigations lies with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, according to the Schwyz cantonal police. The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust) will also clarify the circumstances of the accident.