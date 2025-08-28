In January, an F-35 fighter jet crashes in Alaska. Now it comes to light that the pilot spent almost an hour on the phone with engineers on the ground to solve a serious problem. But it didn't help.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you During a training flight in January, the landing gear of an F-35 fighter jet would not retract.

The pilot contacted the manufacturer: but even a telephone conference with experts could not solve the problem.

Now the report on the exact cause of the crash is available: The F-35 apparently has a problem at very low temperatures. Show more

The F-35 is considered one of the most expensive and technologically advanced fighter jets in the world. Despite its ultra-modern equipment, the stealth jet, whose procurement costs for the Swiss Air Force are currently the subject of a fierce price war with the USA, has repeatedly had to contend with technical problems.

There have been several incidents in the past: In January of this year, for example, an aircraft crashed at a military airfield in Alaska. The pilot narrowly managed to save himself by ejecting. He had been on the phone to the manufacturer for almost an hour beforehand. This is according to the US Air Force investigation report, quoted by CNN.

The Air Force has published details on the F-35 crash in Alaska earlier this year. Water in hydraulic fluid froze resulting in landing gear issues, and further the gear strut did not fully extend leading to the weight on wheels sensors telling the fly by wire system the plane was… pic.twitter.com/ynPYNnGRwo — Scott Manley (@DJSnM) August 26, 2025

The conversation lasted 50 minutes. But even the five Lockheed Martin engineers were unable to solve the problem that the fighter jet pilot was struggling with. According to the investigation report, hydraulic lines were iced up. As a result, the landing gear could not be fully retracted after take-off.

The pilot then tried to extend the landing gear again. It got stuck in the process. Working through a checklist for such cases was also unsuccessful. So the specialists were called in.

Crash due to iced-up hydraulic lines: A US Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed in January. The cause is now known. sda

Icy hydraulics apparently a frequent problem

The pilot was supposed to try to release the landing gear with a few flight maneuvers. The attempt failed and led to the on-board computer assuming that the F-35 was on the ground. As a result, the pilot lost control of the aircraft and had to eject.

An examination of the wreckage later revealed that the fluid in the hydraulic systems in both the nose and right main landing gear consisted of one third water. This was despite the fact that there should have been no water there.

The extremely low outside temperature of minus 17 degrees Celsius on the day of the accident therefore played a role in the accident. A few days later, another F-35 fighter jet also had a problem with frozen hydraulic lines in similar weather conditions. However, the aircraft was able to land without incident.