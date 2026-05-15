In the video you can see how a crash landing of a Korean Air plane is prevented by a hair's breadth: The pilots perform a "go-around" maneuver, saving all passengers on board from disaster.

Nicole Agostini

Strong crosswinds cause a Korean Air plane at Tokyo-Narita airport to falter. The pilots react within seconds and are able to prevent a crash landing.

Eyewitnesses film the incident, which took place at the beginning of May, and share it on social media. The video explains the special maneuver the pilots performed to save lives.

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