The video featuring the pink humphead snailfish has over 380,000 views on YouTube. Watch the video to find out about the unique characteristics of the newly discovered fish species.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you At a depth of 3000 meters, scientists from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute discovered the previously unknown humphead snailfish.

The animal was spotted in the Monterey Trench off California during a dive with the Doc Ricketts robot.

Its striking features made the unusual sea creature immediately recognizable. Show more

Researchers at the Monterey Bay Aqaurium Research Institute in the US state of California have discovered a new species of snailfish at a depth of 3,000 meters: the humphead snailfish.

During an expedition with the remote-controlled diving robot Doc Ricketts off the Californian coast, the fish swam above the bottom of the Monterey Trench.

Its unique characteristics immediately made it stand out. Watch the video to find out what makes the fish so special.

