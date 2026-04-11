An unusual photo shoot in India goes viral. While the photographer speaks of art, critics accuse her of cruelty to animals. After the animal's death, the accusations come to a head.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Photos of a pink-painted elephant have sparked fierce criticism on social media. There is talk of animal cruelty.

The animal died a few months after the photo shoot.

"Gulal", a color powder made from natural substances, was used for the pink paint.

Painting elephants is a tradition in some Asian countries, such as India. Show more

The pictures of a completely pink-painted elephant from India have caused outrage worldwide. Russian photographer Julia Buruleva published the images on Instagram in December 2025, where they went viral in February 2026. Shortly afterwards, it became known that the elephant Chanchal died on February 4, 2026 at the age of 67.

According to official information, the animal died of natural causes - there is no evidence of a connection with the shooting. Find out in the video why the case is still making such a big splash, why the authorities are now investigating and why animal rights activists are calling for stricter rules.

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