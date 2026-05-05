Pippa Matthews, better known as "Princess Kate's sister" and her husband James at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 12, 2024. (Archive) IMAGO/Shutterstock

The prestige project of Princess Kate's sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews has apparently failed: due to high losses, the couple had to part with Bucklebury Farm in Berkshire.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pippa Matthews and her husband have sold their Bucklebury Farm, according to media reports.

The estate is said to have recently incurred high losses and debts.

Attempts to restructure the project economically have apparently failed. Show more

Pippa Matthews, better known by her birth name Middleton and as Princess Kate's sister, has apparently parted with her Bucklebury Farm estate. According to British media, including theDaily Mail, the couple Pippa and James Matthews sold the 72-hectare estate in Berkshire following considerable financial losses.

The estate includes several buildings and a petting zoo. In 2025 alone, the project is reported to have caused debts of more than 800,000 pounds - the equivalent of around 850,000 francs. The reasons for this are a lack of income and high operating costs.

The farm has also come under increasing criticism from visitors. In online reviews, guests complained about the development of the facility in recent years. British media also quoted a local resident who accused the farm of "snobbery" and inflated prices.

Farm was considered a prestigious leisure project

Although the Matthews are not members of the British aristocracy, they have long been part of Britain's social elite thanks to their wealth, exclusive property purchases and family connections. The farm was therefore considered more of a prestigious leisure project.

Most recently, the couple had apparently tried to realign the concept economically. According to media reports, they were planning to set up a daycare center on the premises, among other things. However, these measures were apparently no longer able to stop the financial problems.