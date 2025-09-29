A US-American woman was seriously injured by a pit bull. Symbolic image: sda

During a bike tour in the US state of Oklahoma, 31-year-old Janelle Scott was attacked and seriously injured by a pit bull: Doctors had to amputate both her arms and legs.

Lea Oetiker

Despite immediate help from her boyfriend, who shot the animal in self-defense, both her arms and legs later had to be amputated.

A Gofundme campaign is now collecting donations for her high treatment costs. Show more

US-American Janelle Scott was seriously injured by a pit bull in her home town of Okmulgee in the US state of Oklahoma. The woman was cycling with her boyfriend in September when the dog suddenly attacked her, as reported by Fox23.

Scott was torn off his bike and bitten several times. When her companion tried to intervene, the animal also attacked him. The man then shot the pit bull in self-defense. A second dog turned up a short time later, but according to the police, it was not involved in the attack.

The two animals belong to a man who is currently in custody. According to the investigation, acquaintances of the owner were supposed to look after the pit bulls. They lived in a nearby caravan.

This was apparently broken into on the day of the attack. This could have allowed the dogs to enter the property freely. Scott's mother told Fox23 that her daughter knew the animals.

Arms and legs amputated

Scott suffered serious injuries in the attack and was hospitalized. Her right arm was so badly bitten that it was only held together by tendons, her mother said.

A few days later, it turned out that the damage was more serious than initially thought: On September 19, doctors had to amputate both arms and legs. The 31-year-old is still in hospital.

According to the doctors treating her, there is a risk that other limbs will also have to be removed. A cousin of the injured woman has launched a fundraising campaign to cover the high treatment costs. So far, more than 24,600 dollars - around 19,600 francs - have been raised.