In the middle of the winter season, the "Walliserstube" in Grächen closes abruptly. It was triggered by a dispute over burnt pizzas. The landlady fired the chef and immediately pulled the plug.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you It was a dispute with consequences: The "Walliserstube" in Grächen was closed down with a bang.

It was triggered by burnt pizzas: the chef had insulted the landlady in front of all the guests.

Staff shortages and a lack of regular customers reinforced the decision to close immediately. Show more

A burnt pizza was the straw that broke the camel's back: In the middle of the high season, the tenant of the "Walliserstube" in Grächen closed her restaurant. There had been no prior announcement, but the closure came with a bang, reports the "Walliser Bote".

Claudia Fox had run the restaurant on the village square for six years, but following an incident on Saturday, the doors will now remain closed. The decision to close the store was triggered by a dispute with the chef.

He had wanted to serve the guests burnt pizzas. Fux did not want to accept this and demanded that the chef prepare new pizzas. However, he not only refused, but also insulted his boss in front of the guests.

Problems with the kitchen staff for some time

Fux had no choice but to fire the chef on the spot. "At 52, I won't put up with it any more. It's getting to me", she is quoted as saying by the "Walliser Boten" newspaper.

She also reports that she has had problems with the kitchen staff for some time: good staff are hard to find. The fact that her restaurant had hardly any local regulars and was mainly frequented by tourists further strengthened the landlady's decision.

It is currently completely uncertain what will happen to the "Walliserstube" after the closure. The tenant herself has no fears for the future: "I've already had job interviews. This week I'll decide what I want to do."