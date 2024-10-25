Five people killedPKK claims responsibility for attack in Ankara
dpa
25.10.2024 - 11:06
A Turkish arms manufacturer was attacked in Ankara two days ago. The banned Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) has claimed responsibility for the attack in Ankara, which left five people dead.
25.10.2024, 11:06
25.10.2024, 11:09
dpa
The banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has claimed responsibility for the attack in Ankara that left five people dead. This was reported by the PKK-affiliated news agency ANF, citing the HPG, the military arm of the organization.