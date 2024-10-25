According to the government, a terrorist attack has taken place on the premises of the Turkish Aerospace Corporation (TUSAS) in Ankara. Photo: Mert Gokhan Koc/AP/dpa sda

A Turkish arms manufacturer was attacked in Ankara two days ago. The banned Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) has claimed responsibility for the attack in Ankara, which left five people dead.



The banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has claimed responsibility for the attack in Ankara that left five people dead. This was reported by the PKK-affiliated news agency ANF, citing the HPG, the military arm of the organization.

