All twelve people on board a plane carrying skydivers were killed in a crash in the U.S. According to authorities, the plane crashed on Sunday near Butler Airport in the state of Missouri. According to Fox4, the plane had taken off shortly before and then turned back before crashing near a road not far from the airport.
According to emergency management officials, the pilot and eleven recreational skydivers were killed in the accident. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.
Highway patrol officers assisted local police and the Bates County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that traffic had been stopped on a road near the airfield.