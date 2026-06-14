A plane carrying twelve people crashed shortly after takeoff in the state of Missouri. For the pilot and eleven skydivers, any help came too late. Investigators are still baffled.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the pilot and eleven recreational skydivers were killed in a plane crash in the U.S. state of Missouri.

No time? blue News summarizes for you All twelve people on board were killed in a plane crash near Butler Airport in the U.S. state of Missouri.

The victims include the pilot and eleven skydivers.

The cause of the accident, which occurred shortly after takeoff, remains unclear.

All twelve people on board a plane carrying skydivers were killed in a crash in the U.S. According to authorities, the plane crashed on Sunday near Butler Airport in the state of Missouri. According to Fox4, the plane had taken off shortly before and then turned back before crashing near a road not far from the airport.

According to emergency management officials, the pilot and eleven recreational skydivers were killed in the accident. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.

Highway patrol officers assisted local police and the Bates County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that traffic had been stopped on a road near the airfield.