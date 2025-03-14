Passengers take refuge from the fire on the wing. Outbreak Updates / X

Major incident at Denver Airport: an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 catches fire after landing. Twelve passengers are slightly injured and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

DPA dpa

An American Airlines plane caught fire on Thursday (local time) after landing at Denver International Airport in the US state of Colorado. Twelve people were slightly injured in the incident, according to the airport.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, the crew had previously reported engine vibrations. The plane was diverted from Colorado Springs Airport to Dallas Fort Worth and landed safely at around 5.15 pm.

Then one of the Boeing 737-800's engines caught fire. The passengers had to leave the plane via the emergency slides.

According to American Airlines, the 172 passengers and six crew members were initially taken to the terminal. Twelve of them had to go to hospital, all of them with minor injuries, as the airport wrote in a post on X. A spokesperson for the airport announced that the fire department had extinguished the fire by the evening. The Federal Aviation Authority will investigate the incident.