Thirteen people were killed when a small plane crashed during a sightseeing flight over the famous Nazca Lines in Peru—including German tourists. The German Foreign Office in Berlin confirmed, in response to an inquiry from the German Press Agency, that two people from Germany had died in the accident.

dpatopbilder – Police are investigating the wreckage of an airplane that crashed while on a sightseeing flight over the Nazca Lines in Peru. Photo: Genry Bautista/AP/dpa

The Vista Alegre District Administration reported that the aircraft encountered an emergency situation and crashed for reasons that remain unclear. Eleven foreign tourists and two crew members were on board, according to the Peruvian broadcaster RPP, citing the General Directorate of Civil Aviation.

The nationalities of the other tourists had not yet been officially confirmed. According to the Italian news agency ANSA, preliminary findings indicated that, in addition to the two confirmed German nationals, the victims included seven Italian tourists, two Spaniards, a local tour guide, and the pilot of the small plane.

According to the RRP radio station, the Aerodiana aircraft had taken off from the port city of Pisco for a sightseeing flight over the Nazca Lines and crashed in the Pueblo Viejo area in the province of Nazca.

Sightseeing Flight Over Desert Petroglyphs

The Nazca Lines are hundreds of giant ground drawings in the desert in southern Peru. Created between 500 B.C. and 500 A.D., the designs depict, among other things, animals, stylized plants, mythical creatures, and geometric figures. They are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and are particularly easy to see from the air.