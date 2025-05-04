The occupants waited 36 hours until they were rescued in the swamp. Instagram/mindefbolivia

A small plane crashes into the Bolivian Amazon - and lands in the middle of an alligator swamp. But five people survive the accident in dramatic fashion.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A small plane crashed near an alligator nest in Bolivia after the pilot reported technical problems.

All five occupants - the pilot, three women and a child - survived and remained in the swamp for 36 hours.

They were spectacularly rescued by helicopter after fishermen discovered the missing people. Show more

What sounds like an action movie is reality: a small plane crashed in Bolivia on Wednesday. On board: the pilot, three women and a child. All survived the accident, as reported by "CNN".

The flight was supposed to fly from the community of Baures in northern Bolivia to Trinidad - but just one hour after take-off, the pilot reported technical problems. Shortly afterwards, contact was lost, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The plane came down in a swampy area that was difficult to access - near an alligator nest, of all places. The 27-year-old pilot managed to make an emergency landing.

From his hospital bed, he described his survival to the radio station "Unitel": "Thanks to the leaked fuel, the water was polluted - the smell kept the alligators away." However, this was not entirely safe, as the animals came dangerously close.

"We cried with happiness"

The survivors held out for a whole 36 hours - with nothing but chocolate and manioc flour as food. Search flights initially flew over them without success. It was only on Friday that fishermen discovered the missing people and alerted the rescue services. A video published by the Ministry of Defense shows the spectacular rescue by helicopter.

No one was seriously injured. All the occupants were flown to Trinidad. One of the women said after her rescue: "We were all crying with happiness because we were alive. With bruises, but alive and very happy. Thanks to God and the quick thinking and intelligence of the pilot."