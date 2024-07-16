Smoke in a passenger's bag led to an emergency evacuation of an American Airlines flight. The flight was scheduled to depart from San Francisco International Airport to Miami.

The plane was scheduled to fly from San Francisco to Miami.

The smoke was caused by a laptop in a passenger's bag. Show more

American Airlines flight 2045 was due to take off from San Francisco International Airport to Miami at 12.15 pm. However, crew members reported smoke while passengers were still boarding.

The cabin crew began evacuating the A321 in accordance with regulations. Emergency slides were activated so that passengers could leave the aircraft quickly. This led to a small stampede. People shouted "Fire in the back!" and ran towards the doors, as passengers reported.

It later turned out that the smoke was coming from a laptop, airline officials said.

One passenger told ABC News, "The smoke got so bad we thought we were going to pass out."

American Airlines said one person was slightly injured, but the airport said three people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation.

