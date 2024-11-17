Video shows moment extreme turbulence hit a SAS A330 over Greenland, throwing passengers into the ceiling on a Miami-bound flight which was then forced to turn around and head back to Europe.



A passenger who was on board SAS Flight SK957 said they witnessed at least one person… pic.twitter.com/exuDnDX9eQ — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 15, 2024

Severe turbulence forced an SAS plane to turn back after a 5-hour flight on Thursday. A video shows the anxious moments on board.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you An SAS Airbus A330-300 turned back halfway from Miami to Northern Europe after about five hours of flight time due to severe turbulence.

During the flight, some passengers suffered panic attacks, one passenger injured his head and a doctor on board provided assistance.

A video shows the panic on board. Show more

An Airbus A330-300 operated by SAS Scandinavian Airlines had to turn back halfway through its long-haul flight from Stockholm to Miami on Thursday. The reason was severe turbulence.

A video shared on social media shows the moment the plane hits extreme turbulence over Greenland. Passengers and objects are thrown into the air and screams can be heard.

The long-haul flight turned around after around 5 hours and 10 minutes and returned to northern Europe, landing in Copenhagen. The reason given by SAS for the decision was that it would not have been possible to inspect the aircraft in Miami.

One passenger told the Air Live portal that the experience on board was frightening. Some passengers had suffered panic attacks and someone had also injured their head.

