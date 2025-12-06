The Federal Council has proposed new rules for the introduction of 30 km/h zones on main roads. They are causing a heated debate. (symbolic image) Keystone

The Federal Council wants to introduce clear rules for 30 km/h speed limits on main roads in towns, villages and cities. Cities and left-wing parties are talking about massive restrictions. The SVP, on the other hand, believes that the Federal Council's proposal does not go far enough.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Parties and organizations had until Friday to comment on the Federal Council's proposed amendments to the Signalling and Noise Abatement Ordinance in a consultation process.

Before introducing a 30 km/h zone, it will now be necessary to prove that the measure will not cause any undesirable traffic diversions through the neighborhoods. Even if there is too much noise, a 30 km/h speed limit should remain possible, but priority should be given to whispering surfaces.

While the Greens see the plans as massive restrictions and warn of negative consequences such as higher costs and more construction sites, the SVP calls for additional restrictions in its consultation response, such as a time limit of eight years for speed reductions on main roads.