Platform X was unavailable worldwide for several minutes. (symbolic image) Keystone

Since Monday morning, the social media platform X has been struggling with serious technical problems. Users worldwide are reporting massive disruptions when logging in.

SDA

At around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the first users in Switzerland began to complain about problems with X. The platform, which is managed by Elon Musk, was temporarily unavailable for many users. After a brief period of stabilization, the systems broke down again in the early afternoon. "Something has gone wrong. Try loading it again." Many users saw this error message - if the connection got to this point at all.

At around 2.30 p.m., the website "Allestörungen" again received numerous messages about X. The causes of the problems are unclear. There is also no official assessment as to whether further outages are to be expected during the course of the day.

Not only Switzerland, but also other European countries and the USA are affected. The technology portal "USA Today Tech" reports similar disruption patterns in North America.

The ongoing problems raise questions about the technical stability of the platform. Musk recently announced that X could only be used in future for a fee in order to curb bots. It is unclear whether the current outages are related to internal changes.

However, users show little understanding. "X used to be more stable. Since Musk took over, there have always been problems," writes one user. Another commented sarcastically: "Maybe we should now pay extra to get online at all."