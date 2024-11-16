View of Märzstrasse in Vienna-Penzing. Symbolbild: Keystone

During renovation work in Vienna-Penzing, a plumber came across a hidden treasure chest full of gold coins. The discovery raises legal questions.

A plumber made an astonishing discovery during renovation work in an old villa in Vienna's Penzing district. While working in the cellar, he came across a metal box set in concrete, which turned out to be a treasure chest full of gold coins. The value of the find is estimated at around 2.3 million euros (around 2.15 million Swiss francs), as reported by "heute.at".

According to the report, the homeowner had commissioned the renovation of the villa and the construction workers were busy chiseling in the basement. A rope sticking out of the floor was initially ignored until the plumber noticed it and tried to pull it out. When this failed, he grabbed a shovel and discovered the box, which contained numerous Mozart coins made of pure gold.

The discovery caused great astonishment, as such stories usually only appear in books. A friend of the plumber suspects that the gold may have been hidden before the last world war. He is impressed by the find and emphasizes that such discoveries are extremely rare.

From a legal point of view, the find is a treasure, and both the finder and the landowner are entitled to half of it. The plumber could therefore have made the find of his life. However, such a chance archaeological find must be reported to the authorities in order to take legal action.

The find has not only financial but also historical significance, and it remains to be seen how the authorities will deal with this unusual case.

