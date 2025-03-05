Mycoplasma under the microscope. Wikimedia Commons

After being absent for several years, the pneumonia pathogen mycoplasma has returned to record levels worldwide. This was shown by an international research team under Swiss leadership in a new study published in the journal "The Lancet Microbe".

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pneumonia pathogen mycoplasma is on the rise.

After 3 years of corona absence, they are back with a vengeance.

Contrary to fears, however, there was no significant percentage increase in severe cases despite a lack of immunity. Show more

The bacteria had disappeared with the coronavirus measures and stayed away for so long that researchers were puzzled as to whether they would return at all. Only after three years did they return, and apparently with full force. "The number of mycoplasma cases was truly historic," said study leader Patrick Meyer Sauteur from the University Children's Hospital Zurich to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In Switzerland, too, the pathogen had led to record levels until last December. "Almost the whole of Switzerland was coughing because of mycoplasma." The numbers have since plummeted again.

Largest data set on mycoplasma

Before the pandemic, mycoplasma (Mycoplasma pneumoniae) was one of the most common bacterial pathogens causing pneumonia in children. However, the measures against Covid-19 have led to a slump in transmissions. This was also the case with other bacteria and viruses. Unlike the other pathogens, however, mycoplasma did not return when the measures were lifted. They only returned in the second half of 2023.

For their study, the scientists led by Meyer Sauteur compiled and analyzed data from various surveillance systems from around the world to create the largest data set on mycoplasmas to date. According to Meyer Sauteur, the high infection figures were not only due to the fact that more tests were carried out. The proportion of positive test results in all tests carried out has also increased.

No increase in severe cases

Contrary to fears, there was no significant percentage increase in severe cases compared to before the coronavirus pandemic, despite a lack of immunity, as the researchers were able to show. "But although most infections were mild, the hospitals were actually really full of mycoplasma cases," said Meyer Sauter. Severe cases could also occur, especially in adults.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, this form of pneumonia was rarely seen in adults in hospital and there was a lack of an accurate picture of the clinical course. "Our study has shown just how relevant this pathogen really is worldwide," says Meyer Sauteur.

Slow bacteria

The study also provides an explanation as to why mycoplasma disappeared for so long. It has to do with the fact that mycoplasmas divide particularly slowly.

"Viruses multiply much faster anyway. Other bacteria divide classically within around 20 minutes. With mycoplasmas, we're talking about several hours," explained Meyer Sauteur. The incubation period is correspondingly long. It takes three weeks from infection to the outbreak of the disease.