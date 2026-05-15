After the sighting of a cobra, a small French town is in a state of great excitement. Symbolic image: dpa

A venomous cobra is causing a stir in Castelginest in the south of France. The fire department and police are searching for the reptile, schools and parks remain closed. The town urges caution.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A snake identified as a venomous cobra was photographed in Castelginest in the south of France on May 12.

The authorities are warning the population to pay particular attention to children and pets. Show more

Snake alert in a small town in the south of France: since the sighting of a venomous cobra in Castelginest on Tuesday evening, May 12, the fire department and police have been searching for the dangerous reptile.

Public facilities and parks remain closed and many residents are worried. "For safety reasons and due to the proven presence of a venomous cobra in the municipality, we ask you to exercise the utmost caution when walking," warned the municipality. "Avoid tall grass - this also applies to your children and pets."

🐍 Un cobra venimeux sème la panique près de Toulouse ! À Castelginest, la mairie a fermé écoles, parcs et terrains de sport pour éviter tout risque de morsure. Des équipes spécialisées sont mobilisées pour le retrouver



📺 #LE13H présenté par @MSLacarrau pic.twitter.com/Ww66ARFnHO — TF1Info (@TF1Info) May 13, 2026

A resident had spotted and photographed the cobra, whereupon the mayor had the reptile pictured identified. Since then, the town hall has been convinced that they are dealing with a highly dangerous cobra.

In the hunt for the snake, the fire department also used a drone and combed through the gardens. "Rest assured that we are doing everything we can to ensure your safety," said the city council.

Residents keep children and animals indoors

"They've checked everywhere, lifted all the garbage cans and lids," a resident told the Europe 1 channel. "The dogs stay inside, the cat too, the children too. There's a cherry tree right outside my son's room," said neighbor Sophie.

The cobra could climb the tree and get into the room. "That's why I check under the beds every night before my children go to bed."

Cela fait maintenant plus de 24 heures qu’un cobra à lunettes, repéré sur la commune de Castelginest, au nord de Toulouse, est activement recherché. Mais alors, où est passé ce serpent particulièrement dangereux, dont la morsure peut être mortelle ? pic.twitter.com/oIKFegycvM — La Dépêche du Midi (@ladepechedumidi) May 14, 2026

Dorian Blayac, a reptile expert commissioned by the prefecture in Toulouse, told the broadcaster that a bite from the cobra could be fatal: "It's a venomous animal. The nearest hospital has also been informed.

They are prepared to admit someone who may have been bitten by this species." It is still unclear at the moment whether the snake escaped from a reptile lover or whether someone abandoned the cobra.

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