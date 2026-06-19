A moment of shock at a kindergarten in California: When a toddler discovers a venomous rattlesnake in the playhouse, the snake catcher is called immediately.

Nicole Agostini

On the afternoon of June 11, a toddler in California discovered a rattlesnake at the kindergarten. The reptile had been hiding in the playhouse’s kitchen. Snake catcher Cary Queshan came to the rescue. After a short while, drawing on all his experience and providing explanations to the onlookers, he captures the deadly snake.

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