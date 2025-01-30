Poland wants to build a huge wildlife park in the Baltic Sea. Picture: Stefan Sauer/dpa (Symbolbild)

"Really impressive": Poland wants to build a gigantic wind farm in the Baltic Sea. On 200 square kilometers, 170 wind turbines are to produce around 1.5 gigawatts of green electricity.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Polish government has announced the construction of a Baltic Sea wind farm.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk wants to invest billions in the project.

170 wind turbines are to generate 1.5 gigawatts of green electricity between the Polish cities of Ustka and Choczew. Show more

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced billions in investment in the construction of a wind farm in the Baltic Sea. The project called Baltica 2 is worth 30 billion zlotys (around 6.7 billion Swiss francs), Tusk said in Warsaw on Thursday.

"30 billion zlotys and 1.5 gigawatts, these figures are really impressive," added the Prime Minister.

A consortium consisting of the Polish company PGE and the Danish group Örsted, each of which has a half share, has been commissioned with the implementation. On an area of around 190 square kilometers in the Baltic Sea between the Polish cities of Ustka and Choczew, 170 wind turbines are to be installed, generating a total of 1.5 gigawatts of green electricity.

Örsted is financing its share from its own funds. PGE, on the other hand, is using Polish and international loans, for example from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Tusk emphasized that the new Baltic wind farm was "only one part of a gigantic project in the Polish energy sector". The investments are intended to increase Poland's offshore capacity to 18 gigawatts by 2040.