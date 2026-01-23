The first military exercises by the “Coalition of the Willing” in support of Ukraine are scheduled to take place in Poland this fall. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made the announcement in Paris after the group of nations had met in the French capital the previous day.

ARCHIVE – Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland, holds a press conference at the E5 summit of leading European nations on the upcoming NATO summit at the Federal Chancellery. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Ukraine Poland Announces First Military Exercises by the "Coalition of the Willing"

Tusk named troops from France and the United Kingdom as international participants. He said the Polish armed forces were both participants and hosts.

The exercises were intended to prepare the coalition for “concrete security guarantees for Ukraine, but also for the region,” Tusk said, according to the PAP news agency. French President Emmanuel Macron had first mentioned joint exercises on Monday.

The so-called Coalition of the Willing is planning a multinational force led by Europe and supported by the U.S. Once Russia’s war of aggression ends, this force is intended to help ensure Ukraine’s security. However, efforts to end the war have been at a standstill for months.

Minister Does Not Rule Out Permanent Deployment

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said his country was also prepared to host a permanent deployment of troops from France and the United Kingdom. “If we take on more responsibility for NATO’s eastern border, then those who live far away from it will come to Poland,” he said in Warsaw, according to PAP.