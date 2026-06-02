Poland wants to ban cell phones from all elementary school in the country from the coming school year. The government in Warsaw has passed a draft law to this effect, which will now be passed on to parliament. The ban is set to come into force on September 1, 2026. Elementary school in Poland goes up to the eighth grade.

The planned law prohibits the use of cell phones and other devices for recording sound and images during lessons and breaks. It will apply to state and private schools, according to the Ministry of Education. Exceptions are to be made if the use of the phone is necessary for teaching or educational purposes and for health or safety reasons.

Education Minister Barbara Nowacka said that the ban was a response to a regular request from teachers. A similar regulation is already being implemented voluntarily in over half of all Polish schools. According to a report by the PAP news agency, Nowacka also referred to studies according to which 85 percent of the Polish population were in favor of such a measure.

Stricter rules for certain websites

The government in Warsaw also passed a package of laws aimed at strengthening the protection of children on the internet, which also still has to be passed by parliament. This includes measures to restrict minors' access to websites with sexual content and to speed up the removal of illegal content. For example, providers of websites that offer content for adults are to be obliged to anonymously check and verify the age of users - without collecting any browser data or personal information.

Digital Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski justified the planned change by stating that websites with pornographic content are not sufficiently protected against access by minors. The average age at which children in Poland come into contact with pornography for the first time is under eleven, he wrote on the X platform. The rules are also intended to help remove illegal content on the internet that is linked to child sexual abuse, fraud or identity theft, for example, more quickly and effectively.