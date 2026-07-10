Poland has put its first offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea into operation. Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it a key element of the country's energy security, according to the PAP news agency.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk inaugurated the 400-kilovolt substation in Choczewo, where electricity from the new Baltic Sea wind turbines is brought ashore.

The power comes ashore at Choczewo, near the Pomeranian Baltic Sea coast north of Gdańsk.

Once completed, the offshore wind farm is expected to have a capacity of 1.2 gigawatts and supply 1.5 million households. This is equivalent to the capacity of the Belchatow lignite-fired power plant in Poland, the largest in the world, Tusk said.

Poland is working to reduce its dependence on coal as an energy source and is therefore planning to build its first nuclear power plant. However, it is also expanding its use of renewable energy.

The Baltic Power wind farm, located 23 kilometers off the coast, currently has 54 wind turbines, with 76 more planned. Polish media estimate the total investment at 4.7 billion euros. The wind farm is owned by the Polish state-owned energy company Orlen and the Canadian company Northland Power.