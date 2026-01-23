Following the split in Poland's opposition party, PiS, former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced the formation of his own parliamentary caucus. His group, "Development Plus," would include 40 members of parliament and one senator.

Morawiecki made these remarks in Warsaw. “We want to work for Poland’s development and its conservative identity.” The right-wing conservative PiS party had previously held 181 seats in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament. In the Senate, the upper house, it had previously held 33 seats.

The right-wing conservative PiS, whose name “Prawo i Sprawiedliwosc” translates to “Law and Justice,” governed Poland from 2015 to 2023. During this time, it significantly restructured the judicial system, which, among other things, led to a confrontation with the European Commission. In October 2023, PiS lost the parliamentary election and has since been the country’s largest opposition party. The parliamentary caucus has had 181 members to date.

On Friday, the party split over the power struggle between 77-year-old party founder Jarosław Kaczyński and 58-year-old Morawiecki. Morawiecki refused to go along with the right-wing shift imposed by Kaczyński and, together with other representatives of the economically liberal wing, had founded the internal party group “Development Plus.”

Party leader Kaczynski had called for the group to be disbanded

Kaczynski viewed the group as a thorn in his side. He issued an ultimatum demanding its dissolution and wanted all members to sign a declaration of loyalty. Morawiecki refused to do either.

A PiS committee was actually supposed to decide on Tuesday evening whether to expel Morawiecki and his supporters from the party. However, the committee in charge referred the matter to the PiS disciplinary officer. This is likely part of a tactical maneuver by Kaczyński: He did not want to grant Morawiecki and his people the triumph of being expelled and wanted to delay the split.

Morawiecki: “Let the PiS do whatever it wants”

Morawiecki has now emphasized that he does not want to get involved in these party-political “games.” “Let them do whatever they want. We’re moving forward.” He said he would announce the policy details of his new party in the coming days.