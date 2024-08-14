Two polar bears killed a man in northeastern Canada. Symbolbild: Keystone

A worker was attacked and killed by two polar bears while working on a radar installation in northern Canada. Colleagues of the victim killed one animal and chased away the second polar bear.

Two polar bears have attacked and killed a worker at a remote radar site in north-eastern Canada. "An attack by two polar bears has resulted in the loss of one of our valued employees," the operator of the monitoring station, the logistics company Nasittuq, announced on Friday (local time). The attack on Brevoort Island in the Nunavat Territory bordering Greenland occurred on Thursday.

Other employees of the company intervened and killed one of the animals, Nassituq added.

The monitoring station is one of dozens of outposts of the Northern Warning System. The radar system in the far north of Canada is used for the early detection of enemy aircraft or missiles. It stretches over 5000 kilometers from Alaska in the west to Labrador in the east of Canada.