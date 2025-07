The rescue services were only able to determine the death of the fallen alpinist. The picture shows an Air Zermatt helicopter. Symbolbild: Keystone

A Polish mountaineer died in an accident on the Weisshorn in Upper Valais on Wednesday. The 45-year-old fell to his death while descending the east ridge at an altitude of around 3,500 meters.

Keystone-SDA SDA

His companion immediately alerted the rescue services, as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Thursday. They went to the scene with an Air Zermatt helicopter, deployed by the Valais cantonal rescue organization.

They were only able to determine that the mountaineer had died. The Valais public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the mountain accident.