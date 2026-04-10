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After fuel price rise Polestar sees more interest in electric cars

SDA

10.4.2026 - 04:39

The rise in petrol and diesel prices is having a positive effect on the electric vehicle business. (archive picture)
The rise in petrol and diesel prices is having a positive effect on the electric vehicle business. (archive picture)
Keystone

Tesla challenger Polestar is seeing increased interest in electric cars amid the rise in fuel prices triggered by the Iran war. The range anxiety is no longer there, said Polestar boss Michael Lohscheller.

Keystone-SDA

10.04.2026, 04:39

10.04.2026, 07:56

The "fear of gas pumps", on the other hand, is there and will remain for a while," Lohscheller told the German news agency DPA.

At the same time, used car figures initially developed better than new car sales. This is "the first indicator: if used cars improve, then you can see exactly how this will affect new cars at some point," said Lohscheller. Used cars currently account for around 30 percent of Polestar sales.

High sales in Europe

Polestar is backed by the Chinese car company Geely, which also owns the Volvo car brand. In the last quarter, Polestar increased sales by seven percent year-on-year to 13,126 electric vehicles - thanks in particular to markets such as Germany, Sweden, South Korea and Australia. Europe is the most important region, accounting for 78 percent of sales, while sales in the USA have recently declined.

The car manufacturer recently decided to build its Polestar 3 model only at the Volvo plant in the USA, instead of also in China. The US tariffs "also played a role" in this decision, while it is more efficient overall to produce a model in just one plant, said Lohscheller. The company is aiming to build the Polestar 7 model in Europe in 2028.

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