The Federal Supreme Court is deliberating today on whether the Bern Police Act is consistent with higher-ranking law. The judges' opinions differ regarding the automated vehicle search system, which has been discussed so far.

A controversial provision in the Bern Police Act is the requirement for video surveillance in municipalities. (Featured image)

However, the five advisory judges currently serving are in clear agreement on one point: Non-matches in the databases during automated vehicle searches must be deleted immediately. Otherwise, data would be stored disproportionately. According to the court, the requirement for immediate deletion must be explicitly enshrined in law.

Taking a photograph of the vehicle’s occupants is considered problematic if a match is found when the license plate is checked against the databases. This is viewed as a serious infringement of fundamental rights. Therefore, photographs should not be taken in cases of minor offenses. This article should therefore be repealed.

The proceedings are currently ongoing, and no ruling has been issued yet.