The suspected perpetrator was arrested by police after the fatal shooting of a young mother in Nice. (symbolic image) IMAGO

A young mother is shot dead in her car, her baby is sitting next to her in a child seat. The alleged perpetrator, a close acquaintance of the family, is now in custody while investigators try to fully solve the crime.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 23-year-old mother was shot dead in her car in Nice, her seven-month-old daughter was unharmed.

The police arrested the mother-in-law's ex-boyfriend as the main suspect and an investigation was opened against him.

Two other suspects, who are said to have helped the perpetrator, were temporarily arrested and released. Show more

Following the fatal shooting of a young mother in Nice in the south of France, the judiciary has opened an investigation into a 45-year-old man. The man is in custody on suspicion of murdering the 23-year-old in her car, the public prosecutor's office announced on Sunday. The suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the young mother's mother-in-law. He had already been arrested on Saturday.

The young woman was shot dead on Wednesday. A man had approached her car on a scooter and fired several shots through the window at the woman, who died on the spot. Her seven-month-old daughter, who was in a child seat in the front passenger seat, survived the attack unharmed.

The man from Portugal quickly came under suspicion. He had been temporarily remanded in custody days earlier for alleged violence against his former partner.

Two other suspects had been arrested in the case of the murdered 23-year-old, who are said to have helped the alleged murderer. They were released again, according to the public prosecutor's office.