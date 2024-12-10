In August, a man was shot dead in the middle of Frankfurt Central Station. Archivbild: Andreas Arnold/dpa

In August, a 27-year-old man was shot several times in the head at Frankfurt Central Station. The background is said to be a family feud. Now the police have arrested four relatives of the suspect.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 54-year-old suspect is in custody following the targeted headshot murder at Frankfurt Central Station at the end of August.

Four other members of the man's family have now been arrested in Baden-Württemberg.

Over 400 officers, including a special task force, searched 13 of the family's properties. Show more

At the end of August, a man deliberately shot a 27-year-old man in the head at platform 9 of Frankfurt Central Station. Shortly after the crime, the police arrested a 54-year-old suspect who has been in custody ever since.

Now, four more men from the suspect's family are said to have been arrested in Baden-Württemberg on Tuesday morning, reports the newspaper "Bild". They will be brought before a magistrate today. They are accused of complicity to murder, aiding and abetting murder and conspiracy to commit a crime.

According to the newspaper, the raid took place at 6 am. More than 400 officers searched a total of 13 of the family's properties. Officers from the special task force were also deployed.

Family feud at the origin

The background to the attack in Frankfurt is said to be a family feud. According to the Kurdish community in Germany, the victim had previously become a perpetrator himself and had killed a young man on a strawberry plantation in the Turkish metropolis of Antalya in 2016.

He later fled to Germany, also out of fear of being killed for his crime. Nevertheless, the young man is said to have been active on social media and attracted the attention of his enemies. The uncle of the former victim is now said to be the perpetrator of the Frankfurt attack.