At the end of August, a man deliberately shot a 27-year-old man in the head at platform 9 of Frankfurt Central Station. Shortly after the crime, the police arrested a 54-year-old suspect who has been in custody ever since.
Now, four more men from the suspect's family are said to have been arrested in Baden-Württemberg on Tuesday morning, reports the newspaper "Bild". They will be brought before a magistrate today. They are accused of complicity to murder, aiding and abetting murder and conspiracy to commit a crime.
According to the newspaper, the raid took place at 6 am. More than 400 officers searched a total of 13 of the family's properties. Officers from the special task force were also deployed.
Family feud at the origin
The background to the attack in Frankfurt is said to be a family feud. According to the Kurdish community in Germany, the victim had previously become a perpetrator himself and had killed a young man on a strawberry plantation in the Turkish metropolis of Antalya in 2016.
He later fled to Germany, also out of fear of being killed for his crime. Nevertheless, the young man is said to have been active on social media and attracted the attention of his enemies. The uncle of the former victim is now said to be the perpetrator of the Frankfurt attack.