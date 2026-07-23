An attacker is reported to have fatally wounded a man with a knife at a bank branch in Regensburg, Bavaria. The attacker initially remained inside the building with other people; special forces arrived on the scene and were eventually able to apprehend the knife-wielding attacker.

Here's what it's all about The man who was critically injured in a knife attack at a bank in Regensburg, Germany, has died.

He died from his injuries at the hospital, police announced on Thursday.

Special forces have since managed to bring two people who were still inside the bank to safety. Summary created with

A man was fatally injured in a knife attack at a bank in Regensburg. The attacker was initially inside the building with other people, a police spokeswoman told the German Press Agency. Special forces arrived on the scene and evacuated two people from the building; the area around the branch was cordoned off over a wide radius.

The suspected perpetrator has since been arrested, a police spokeswoman said in response to an inquiry from the German Press Agency. He is reportedly a 20-year-old man. The suspect was not injured during the arrest by police special forces, according to the Upper Palatinate Police Headquarters. The officers reportedly arrested the German man inside the building where he is alleged to have fatally stabbed another man with a knife.

“Police operations at the scene are still ongoing and have not yet been completed. Among other things, the building is currently still being searched,” a spokeswoman added. However, the police continue to believe this was the act of a lone perpetrator. “There are currently no indications of a second suspect.”

Unclear Situation

It was not immediately clear whether other people were still inside the building with the suspect. A police spokeswoman said the rooms would first have to be searched to determine that. At one point, there had been fears of a hostage situation. However, the police spokeswoman said that the investigation is now focused on a homicide and a robbery.

After emergency responders initially had only visual contact with the victim of the knife attack, paramedics were later able to provide first aid to the man. The injured man was taken to a hospital, according to police. Shortly thereafter, police reported that the victim had died at the hospital.

Police believe it was the act of a lone perpetrator

“The suspect is a man. We currently believe this was the act of a lone perpetrator,” said the police spokeswoman before the suspect was arrested. Police and emergency responders were deployed in large numbers. In addition to a helicopter, the special operations unit was also called in. The circumstances behind the incident remained unclear at first.

The bank is located on the ground floor of a large building complex; the floors above it contain apartments. “Protecting the public is our top priority,” the spokeswoman emphasized. The police urged people to avoid the area surrounding the crime scene.