The police have arrested the main suspect in the fatal brawl at the Old Botanical Garden in Munich. The 30-year-old Polish man is accused of assault resulting in death.

Last Wednesday, a 57-year-old man was kicked in the Old Botanical Garden in Munich and fell unconscious.

The man later died in hospital.

Investigators have arrested the alleged main suspect.

He is accused of assault resulting in death.

After the homicide at the Old Botanical Garden in Munich almost a week ago, investigators have arrested the alleged main suspect. The 30-year-old man, who has been on the run since the crime, was arrested in Düsseldorf, the police and public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday.

However, he is now only accused of assault resulting in death - contrary to initial assumptions, a kick to the head was not the cause of death of the 57-year-old deceased.

The suspect, who comes from Poland, was to be brought before a magistrate on Tuesday. During the attack on Wednesday last week, he is said to have kicked the victim's face with his foot, causing him to fall unconscious and later die in hospital. According to the police and public prosecutor's office, however, the cause of death was probably a heart attack or the swallowing of the tongue and the associated suffocation.

Blows and kicks to the head

The crime scene is considered a Munich crime hotspot and is now monitored by video cameras, which is why the police were able to reconstruct the exact course of events. Initially, the later victim is said to have walked past a group of four, including the main suspect, and insultingly flashed his middle finger. The 57-year-old was then allegedly punched in the back of the head and kicked in the buttocks.

He was later kicked in the head and knocked unconscious. The main suspect is said to have poured a liquid into the unconscious man's face, which the investigators interpreted as an attempt at first aid after examining the images. One of the other men in the group is still under investigation for assault.