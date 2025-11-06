Police again searched properties in Reimershagen in connection with the violent death of eight-year-old Fabian. dpa

Almost four weeks after the violent death of eight-year-old Fabian from Güstrow in north-eastern Germany, police have arrested a suspect.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police have searched several properties in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in connection with the death of Fabian.

An arrest was made in the afternoon.

The investigators received numerous tips from the program "Aktenzeichen XY... unsolved", some of which are considered particularly promising, according to the Rostock CID.

However, the public prosecutor's office emphasized at a media conference that the arrest was made independently of the tips.

Fabian's body was found on October 14 near Klein Upahl, presumably set on fire to cover up the evidence. The boy had been missing since October 10. Show more

The police have been searching several properties since early this morning in the case of eight-year-old Fabian from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, who was killed. A police spokeswoman confirmed this to the German Press Agency. Around 120 officers were deployed.

During the course of the day, the police arrested a suspect. The woman is suspected of having killed the boy in October, said public prosecutor Harald Nowack in Rostock.

It is not known who the suspect is. Earlier, the newspaper "Bild" reported that the house of Fabian's father's ex-girlfriend was also being searched. She had previously stated that she had found the boy's body by chance. According to RTL, the woman's car was also searched. Her SUV had been towed away.

Several properties in Reimershagen and in the neighboring village of Rum Kogel were searched by the police.

Numerous tips after "Aktenzeichen XY... unsolved"

After weeks of investigation without any tangible results, the ZDF television program "Aktenzeichen XY... unsolved" also reported on the case. According to the program, 33 tips were received, the value of which is still being examined.

"The search measures and the arrest today had nothing to do with the program yesterday," Nowack said in his brief statement in Rostock.

Fabian's body was discovered on October 14

The body of the missing child was discovered in mid-October after several days of searching around 15 kilometers south of Güstrow (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) in a pond near Klein Upahl.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the autopsy revealed that the boy had been the victim of a violent crime. According to the investigation, Fabian was killed on the day of his disappearance, October 10.

Days of searching

Fabian had not gone to school on October 10 due to feeling unwell and had stayed at home alone. When his mother came home from work, her son was gone and did not return home at the usual time.

The mother initially tried to locate the boy herself and finally reported him missing. After days of searching with numerous emergency services, he was finally found dead on October 14.