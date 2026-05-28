The Zurich cantonal police arrested two 19-year-old Swiss nationals on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder. They are said to have seriously injured a 24-year-old Syrian man in Wallisellen with a shot.

The Zurich cantonal police arrested two suspects after a shot was fired in Wallisellen. (symbolic image)

The Syrian is now out of danger, the Zurich cantonal police said in a statement on Thursday. The two men, who live in the canton of Zurich, have turned themselves in to the cantonal police and the Winterthur municipal police respectively.

The public prosecutor's office will now request pre-trial detention. The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on May 23. Emergency services found the 24-year-old Syrian man on Hertistrasse and took him to hospital after first aid.

According to initial investigations, the perpetrators fled in a car.