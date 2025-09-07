  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Ticino Police arrest two people after shots are fired

SDA

7.9.2025 - 19:16

Police operation by the Ticino cantonal police. (symbolic image)
Police operation by the Ticino cantonal police. (symbolic image)
KEYSTONE

Several shots were fired in the center of Rivera in Ticino on Sunday afternoon. The Ticino cantonal police have arrested two people in this connection. There are no reports of injuries.

Keystone-SDA

07.09.2025, 19:16

07.09.2025, 19:19

The shots were reported to the alarm center shortly after 3.30 p.m., as the Ticino cantonal police announced on Sunday. The course of events is currently under investigation. According to the police's initial findings, the shots were fired with a soft-air weapon.

The area was cordoned off as a precautionary measure and to facilitate the investigation. The security measures were lifted shortly before 5 p.m., according to the statement.

Update to follow