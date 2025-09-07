TicinoPolice arrest two people after shots are fired
7.9.2025 - 19:16
Several shots were fired in the center of Rivera in Ticino on Sunday afternoon. The Ticino cantonal police have arrested two people in this connection. There are no reports of injuries.
The shots were reported to the alarm center shortly after 3.30 p.m., as the Ticino cantonal police announced on Sunday. The course of events is currently under investigation. According to the police's initial findings, the shots were fired with a soft-air weapon.
The area was cordoned off as a precautionary measure and to facilitate the investigation. The security measures were lifted shortly before 5 p.m., according to the statement.