Violence in the tourist district of Arenal on Mallorca: two women get into a violent fight - supported by members of their respective families.

Around 30 people got into a fight just 200 meters from the beach in Arenal, Mallorca.

Two local women were arrested by the Spanish police.

They belong to two well-known rival families on the island. Show more

Spanish police have arrested two locals on Mallorca who allegedly instigated a mass brawl in the German vacation resort of Arenal. The two women, who belonged to two rival families known on the island, clashed on Friday evening, the police confirmed reports from island media. One of the women had used a cutter knife as a weapon, the other a baseball bat. The cause of the argument was not initially known.

The two were supported by members of their own families, so that eventually around 30 people were beating each other about 200 meters away from the Arenal beach.

The police eventually arrested the two women. One of them was taken to hospital with a minor cut on her arm, the other had a cut on a finger which was treated as an outpatient.