Suspects with Turkish nationality are said to have smuggled at least 71 people via the so-called Balkan route since October 2022 (symbolic image) Keystone/Martin Ruetschi

Security forces in Switzerland and Italy were involved in a major operation by the German police against a smuggling ring that brought refugees to Germany via the Balkan route.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A criminal gang is said to have smuggled at least 71 people to Italy, Austria and finally to Germany.

Four arrests were made during a major raid on Wednesday.

Around 120 federal police officers and security forces in Switzerland and Italy were deployed. Show more

According to the public prosecutor's office in Kempten and the federal police in Munich, they have broken up a smuggling ring. Investigators announced that four arrests had initially been made during a raid on Wednesday. A total of eight apartments in Italy, Switzerland and the Bavarian towns of Marktoberdorf, Bad Tölz and Oberammergau were searched.

The suspects of Turkish nationality are alleged to have smuggled refugees via the so-called Balkan route since October 2022. In nine cases, they are said to have smuggled at least 71 people to Italy and Austria and finally to Germany in return for large sums of money.

The greater Bolzano area in South Tyrol was a stopover from where migrants were brought on to Germany. Around 120 federal police officers and security forces in Switzerland and Italy were involved in the large-scale raid.