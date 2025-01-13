The Neuchâtel police temporarily arrested four men after the chase and questioned them. In the case of one of them, they ruled out involvement in the crime. Symbolbild: Keystone

During a car chase in the canton of Neuchâtel on Sunday night, a police vehicle was deliberately rammed by a stolen car. A police officer was almost run over near Cortaillod NE.

On Sunday morning, there was a police chase in Cortaillod involving a stolen vehicle.

It deliberately collided with a police vehicle and almost ran over a gendarme, according to the Neuchâtel cantonal police.

There were four people in the car, which was stolen in the canton of Bern.

He was able to avoid the collision by throwing himself to the side, according to the Neuchâtel cantonal police on Monday. There were four people in the car stolen in the canton of Bern.

After the collision with the police vehicle, the stolen car left the road. The driver drove into neighboring fields. When the vehicle came to a halt, the driver and the three passengers fled on foot.

Four people arrested

An hour after a manhunt was launched, the investigation led to the arrest of the first suspect at the asylum reception center in Boudry NE. Three other men were arrested early on Sunday morning.

One of them had minor injuries. After questioning one of the four people arrested, the police ruled out any involvement in the crime.

According to the police, the three remaining suspects are asylum seekers of Moroccan and Algerian nationality living in the canton of Neuchâtel. They were questioned by the criminal investigation department and released at the end of their police custody.

The stolen vehicle contained various items from thefts from houses and vehicles. According to the police, the investigation is continuing to determine the exact roles of the individuals in this case.