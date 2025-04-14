During the chase, the driver was traveling far too fast and also hit a parked vehicle. Symbolbild: Imago

On Sunday night, the Bern cantonal police stopped a van with a trailer after a chase in Bern. They caught two passengers, while the driver is still on the run. The police found two suspected stolen quad bikes in the stolen trailer.

The Bern cantonal police received a report shortly after 2.50 a.m. that a van with stolen license plates was driving on the A1 freeway near Koppigen, as reported by the police on Monday

A patrol then attempted to stop the vehicle and check the three occupants. However, the driver evaded the check, left the highway and drove in the direction of the indoor riding arena.

Two stolen quads in the trailer

In doing so, the driver drove around a roadblock set up by the police. On Stadtbachstrasse, he lost the trailer, which tipped to one side, and finally came to a standstill a little later due to a roadworks barrier. The driver and the two passengers then continued their escape on foot.

The police managed to catch the two passengers and take them to the police station for further investigation. However, the suspected driver is still on the run, according to the press release.

During the chase, the driver was driving far too fast and also hit a parked vehicle. The police also seized two quad bikes in the stolen trailer, which were also suspected to have been stolen.