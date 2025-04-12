The body found in Epagny FR was a femicide. Keystone

Following the discovery of two bodies in Epagny FR, the police have confirmed that it was a femicide.

The two people found in the house destroyed by flames on April 10 have been identified.

They are a couple of Kosovan origin, as the Fribourg cantonal police announced to the media today. According to the police's findings, the 41-year-old man appeared armed with a rifle at the workplace of his 39-year-old wife, who was doing housework there.

After entering the apartment, he shot his wife several times before turning the gun on himself. The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, the statement added.