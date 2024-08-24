The animal involved is a Belgian shepherd dog. Symbolbild: Keystone

A baby has been injured by a police dog in the German municipality of Ruppertsberg. The incident took place at a wedding.

Dominik Müller

A police dog injured a two-month-old baby in the municipality of Ruppertsberg in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. The girl was taken to hospital by helicopter after the incident. According to the Rheinpfalz police headquarters in Ludwigshafen, there is no danger to life.

The dog, a Belgian shepherd, is part of the police station's service. The incident occurred at an outdoor reception after a civil wedding ceremony. The mother was carrying the child in front of her body at the time. It is still unclear exactly how the child was injured.

The service dog handler was a guest at the wedding and not on duty. The animal was being led by his wife. The police are now investigating those responsible for negligent bodily harm.

The dog is currently back with its handler. No further details of the baby's injuries are known.