Police in Saxony are currently investigating a possible homicide. Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

On Monday morning, three children and a man were discovered dead in an apartment building in Meissen, Saxony. The background is unclear.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The bodies of three children and a man have been found in Saxony (Germany).

The police currently do not believe that third parties were involved. Show more

Three small children aged one, two and three and a 37-year-old man have been found dead in an apartment building in the eastern German town of Meissen. The police are assuming a homicide, as the investigators announced on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, the involvement of third parties is not assumed. According to the statement, the 37-year-old is the father of the children.

Emergency services found the children and the man lifeless at around 9 p.m. on Sunday evening. The emergency doctor who was called was only able to determine that the man had died, according to reports.

The police cordoned off the site where the body was found and began to collect evidence. At the same time, initial interviews were conducted with local residents. No details were initially given as to the background.

Meissen - known for its Meissen porcelain - is located northwest of Dresden on the Elbe and has a population of around 30,000.