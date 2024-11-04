Stolen eight years ago: Police find dog in England - Gallery The police became aware of the dog when someone changed the microchip data. Image: dpa Daisy had been missing for eight years. Image: dpa Stolen eight years ago: Police find dog in England - Gallery The police became aware of the dog when someone changed the microchip data. Image: dpa Daisy had been missing for eight years. Image: dpa

Burglars once stole four dogs from their kennels. One animal died and the search for the other dogs went on for many years. Now there has been a positive turn of events in one case.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four dogs were stolen from their kennels by burglars in 2016.

One dog died and the search has been on for the other animals ever since.

Now one dog, Daisy the cocker spaniel, has been located and returned to his owners after his microchip was updated. Show more

Daisy is back home: eight years ago a dog was stolen in England, now the black and white Cocker Spaniel has been returned to its owners. Specialist officers were able to identify Daisy when her microchip details were updated.

"There was not a dry eye in the house when she was reunited with her owners," said police in the county of Surrey, south of London. "She recognized them immediately and stuck to them like a limpet." Daisy is now just a little deaf.

Stolen from kennels in 2016

The animal had been stolen from her kennels along with three other hunting dogs in November 2016. One dog died when it was hit by a car while trying to escape. The search is still on for the other two animals.

But Daisy has now turned up again. When her new owners, who were unaware that the animal had been stolen, updated Daisy's microchip, the police were informed. The officers used the relevant company to find the dog's current address - and picked it up there.

dpa