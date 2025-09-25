French police have found a missing twelve-year-old girl in Normandy. Patrick Seeger/dpa/Symbolbild

The disappearance of a girl in France has put the authorities on alert. They find the child - and also a suspicious man. He is said to have a criminal history.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A twelve-year-old girl was reported missing in France on Wednesday.

The authorities searched feverishly and discovered the girl more than 200 kilometers from her home.

The police arrested a suspect: It is a friend of the father. The man has a criminal record and is accused of kidnapping. Show more

A man has been arrested following the intermittent disappearance of a twelve-year-old girl in Normandy. The suspect and the child were located in Montbert in the west of France. This was announced by the responsible public prosecutor's office a few hours after the French authorities had triggered an abduction alert.

According to the authorities, the girl had been missing since late Wednesday evening. Her mother and her partner had contacted the police. A search was also carried out for the 34-year-old suspect.

Suspect is under guardianship

"The investigations show a relationship between the minor and a friend of the father," said a statement from the public prosecutor's office. The suspect is said to have already been convicted of violent crimes and is under guardianship.

The town where the girl and the man were found is more than 200 kilometers away from the child's home. According to the public prosecutor's office, the minor will be heard and cared for as a victim and then handed over to her parents. The suspect is in police custody on charges including kidnapping.