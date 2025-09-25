A man has been arrested following the intermittent disappearance of a twelve-year-old girl in Normandy. The suspect and the child were located in Montbert in the west of France. This was announced by the responsible public prosecutor's office a few hours after the French authorities had triggered an abduction alert.
According to the authorities, the girl had been missing since late Wednesday evening. Her mother and her partner had contacted the police. A search was also carried out for the 34-year-old suspect.
Suspect is under guardianship
"The investigations show a relationship between the minor and a friend of the father," said a statement from the public prosecutor's office. The suspect is said to have already been convicted of violent crimes and is under guardianship.
The town where the girl and the man were found is more than 200 kilometers away from the child's home. According to the public prosecutor's office, the minor will be heard and cared for as a victim and then handed over to her parents. The suspect is in police custody on charges including kidnapping.