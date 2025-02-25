After a dead woman was found in a cellar in Schramberg, Baden-Württemberg, her son is suspected of having murdered her. The 20-year-old is in custody, as the police in Constance and the public prosecutor's office in Rottweil announced on Tuesday. The body was found in a roof box, a luggage box for cars.
A witness had reported the 54-year-old woman missing, the investigators added. When the police checked her address on Friday, they found her lifeless body in the box in the basement of the house. The body showed signs of external influence.
An autopsy confirmed that the woman probably died of blood loss after being injured with a blunt object. The 20-year-old was arrested at the scene.
The suspicions against him were confirmed in the course of the investigation, it was reported. The public prosecutor's office applied for an arrest warrant for murder, which has now been issued.